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Man Utd injury update: Benjamin Sesko & Bryan Mbeumo both withdraw from international duty
Sesko and Mbeumo fire Man Utd up to third
After an indifferent first half of the 2025-26 campaign under former manager Ruben Amorim, United decided to sack the Portuguese coach and replace him with Carrick until the end of the season.
It has proven to be an inspired decision, with the Red Devils sitting third in the Premier League table at the March international break. Mbeumo has been consistent since joining from Brentford in the summer, scoring ten goals in all competitions, while Sesko has enjoyed an upturn in fortunes after a difficult start to life at Old Trafford, netting six times throughout January and February.
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Duo to miss international break due to injuries
United have now confirmed neither Sesko nor Mbeumo will take part in international fixtures at the end of March, but full-back Noussair Mazraoui will join Morocco's camp after fighting off a bout of illness.
A statement from United reads: "Manchester United defender Noussair Mazraoui has recovered from an illness and will link up with Morocco, ahead of their friendlies against Ecuador and Paraguay. Bryan Mbeumo has had to withdraw from Cameroon’s squad for friendlies against Australia and China, as a precaution, after being substituted in the 71st minute of Friday night's 2-2 draw with Bournemouth.
"Benjamin Sesko has also had to withdraw from international duty. The centre-forward will miss Slovenia’s friendlies against Hungary and Montenegro, in order to ensure that he fully recovers from an issue that United have been carefully managing throughout recent weeks."
Red Devils miss chance in Bournemouth draw
While Sesko and Mbeumo both featured in United's 2-2 draw with Bournemouth on Friday night, neither player got on the scoresheet. Instead, a Bruno Fernandes penalty and an own goal from James Hill put them 2-1 up either side of Ryan Christie's equaliser, but Eli Junior Kroupi netted from the spot as the Cherries fought back to secure a point.
Albeit disappointing on the night, it turned out to be a decent weekend for United in the race for Champions League qualification. Aston Villa won on Sunday afternoon, but Liverpool and Chelsea suffered Saturday defeats to Brighton and Everton respectively, leaving Carrick's side five points ahead of fifth place with only seven matches of the season remaining.
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Carrick eyeing strong finish after replacing Amorim
While many of his stars will jet off around the world to play for their countries, Carrick will be plotting a strong end to the campaign, with Champions League qualification still in United's hands.
With no cups to distract them, the Red Devils can focus solely on Premier League commitments. After the international break, United host old rivals Leeds before visiting top-five rivals Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.