Man Utd told to sign Brazilian star by Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro as Red Devils eye midfield replacement

The pursuit of the Wolves ace has been bolstered by significant backing from within the United first-team squad. The Sun reports that Casemiro himself has recommended his compatriot to club chiefs, believing the former Fluminense man has exactly what is required to succeed in Manchester.

Captain Fernandes is also said to be a fan of the midfielder, while former Wolves star Matheus Cunha has also tipped Andre for a move to a top European club. These endorsements have moved Andre up the shortlist as United look to bring in at least two new central midfielders during the upcoming transfer window.