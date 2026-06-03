Man Utd agree £38m deal for Ederson as contract details for Atalanta midfielder are revealed

United have reached an agreement with Atalanta to sign Ederson in a deal worth a total of £38 million, according to Sky Sports. The Red Devils are set to pay an initial fee of £34m (€40.5m/$45.7m) for the 26-year-old, with a further £3.8m (€4.5m/$5m) structured in potential add-ons. The deal is expected to be finalised before July, provided the player successfully completes his medical examinations at Carrington.

The Brazilian international is set to sign a four-year contract at Old Trafford, which includes a club option to extend the stay for an additional 12 months. This breakthrough comes after a period of sustained interest from United, who have long identified the former Salernitana man as a priority target to inject much-needed dynamism into their tactical setup under Carrick.



