Man Utd to launch huge £100m Sandro Tonali swoop?! Red Devils interest in Newcastle midfielder 'clear'

The interest from Old Trafford in securing Tonali's services is "clear", according to iPaper, though any deal would likely require a British record fee to convince Newcastle to part with their prized asset. With Casemiro set to depart at the end of the campaign, United officials are desperate to inject energy and Premier League pedigree into a midfield that has struggled for consistency.

While players like Elliot Anderson and Adam Wharton have been linked with moves to M16, Tonali has shot to the top of the shortlist. The report suggests that United believe his box-to-box engine would perfectly complement the technical skills of Kobbie Mainoo, potentially forming a dynamic partnership under the new sporting regime.