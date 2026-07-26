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Man City make new attempt to lure Yan Diomande away from RB Leipzig despite claims he has agreed with both Real Madrid & PSG
City signal intent with massive verbal bid
The Premier League giants have verbally communicated their readiness to put together a transfer package worth approximately €100 million (£85m/$114m), according to Sky Sports. This move represents City's first major play for the 19-year-old, who has quickly become one of the most sought-after young talents in world football following a stellar campaign in the Bundesliga and a promising showing on the international stage.
Despite the eye-watering figures being discussed, a formal written offer from City is yet to arrive at the Red Bull Arena. Furthermore, unlike some of their continental rivals, City have not yet secured an agreement on personal terms with the player. The situation remains fluid as City’s recruitment team weighs up the necessity of matching the aggressive stances taken by other elite clubs.
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Real Madrid and PSG secure verbal agreements
While City are just beginning their pursuit, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain appear to have stolen a march in terms of the player's preference. Reports indicate that Diomande has already reached a verbal agreement with the Spanish giants regarding a contract that would run until 2031. This development follows a similar understanding previously reached with PSG, leaving the teenager in the unusual position of having personal terms settled with two of Europe’s most powerful clubs simultaneously.
Los Blancos have already seen a substantial offer of €90 million plus €10 million in performance-related add-ons rebuffed by the German side. Similarly, Liverpool had a previous approach rejected earlier in the window. PSG, while having an agreement with the player, have not yet submitted a formal bid but remain fully informed of the changing landscape. New contacts were reportedly made as recently as Saturday, with Madrid intensifying their efforts to close a deal.
Leipzig stand firm on valuation
Leipzig find themselves in a position of significant strength, holding the registration of a player whose contract in Saxony runs until 2030. Having joined only a year ago from Spanish side CD Leganes, Diomande's rapid ascent has caught many by surprise, but his club is determined to ensure they receive maximum value. The stance from the Red Bull hierarchy is clear, if Diomande is to depart this summer, the fee must be significantly higher than the €100 million mark. Anything less has been deemed insufficient for a talent of his profile and long-term potential.
Leipzig's sporting director, Marcel Schafer, has been vocal about the club's desire to retain their prized asset. Speaking to Bild during the World Cup, Schafer was adamant about the club's plans, stating: "Our clear intention is: Yan Diomande plays for RB Leipzig next year. And we are not wavering from that."
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Player admits departure is likely
While the club hierarchy preaches patience and continuity, the player himself has painted a very different picture regarding his future. During his time at the World Cup with the Ivory Coast, the offensive sparkplug did little to hide his desire for a new challenge among Europe’s elite. Diomande’s comments suggested that a move might be closer than his current employers would like to admit. Speaking on his situation, the teenager told reporters: "I assume that I will leave. I have an agent. He will take care of the rest."
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