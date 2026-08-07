Not good enough! Man City set to REJECT Barcelona transfer bid for Rodri despite midfielder agreeing terms with Hansi Flick

Man City are prepared to reject Barcelona's opening proposal for Rodri, despite the player already agreeing personal terms with the Blaugrana, according to SPORT. Barca have entered club-to-club talks and remain very confident of securing a deal, but the Premier League giants are holding out for a significantly higher fee than what has been offered so far.

The initial proposal from Catalonia is understood to be €45 million in fixed fee plus an additional €15 million in performance-related add-ons. However, City have firmly set their asking price at €65 million. The Manchester club has rarely stood in the way of players wishing to depart, but they are unwilling to let the 30-year-old leave for anything less than their specific valuation.