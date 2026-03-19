Man City lead £80m Elliott Anderson race ahead of Man Utd as Nott'm Forest star prepares for huge summer switch

Nottingham Forest are expected to demand a fee of at least £80 million ($107.5m) for Anderson, who has made 39 appearances across all competitions this season, contributing two goals and three assists. Despite Forest's struggles in 17th place — avoiding the drop zone only on goal difference — Anderson’s energy is exactly what Manchester City need. Pep Guardiola's side are looking to rebuild this summer following a lackluster campaign, having exited the Champions League in the last-16 against Real Madrid and falling nine points behind leaders Arsenal in the Premier League race.

This vulnerability was evident against Madrid, where Bernardo Silva and Rodri lacked support when Nico O’Reilly didn’t start. Signing Anderson would not only address this immediate tactical issue but also serve as a cornerstone for City’s necessary squad overhaul.