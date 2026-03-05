Getty Images Sport
Elliot Anderson to Man City now considered a 'done deal' as Nottingham Forest set to demand £90m for England star
Big transfer blow for Man Utd
The move represents a significant blow to Manchester United, who had also identified the England international as a priority target to replace aging stars like Casemiro. However, the influence of incoming sporting director Hugo Viana seems to have swung the pendulum decisively in City's favour. The Portuguese executive reportedly earmarked Anderson as a primary target as early as last summer, and the club have remained relentless in their pursuit of the versatile midfielder who has lit up the top flight this season.
Viana leads the charge for Forest star
According to a report by TEAMtalk, the groundwork for this blockbuster move has been in place for some time. Reporter Graeme Bailey said: "I have to be honest, for several weeks now, from numerous sources, I am told that Anderson to City is a done deal. City have been on Anderson for months, since last year. I am told Hugo Viana picked him out last summer as one he wanted." This proactive approach has seen City jump to the front of the queue, leaving their neighbours at Old Trafford trailing in their wake."
The deal is expected to be one of the most expensive of the summer window, with Nottingham Forest reportedly holding out for a fee in the region of £90 million ($120 million). Despite the lack of official confirmation from either side, it is being reported that the consensus is that the transfer is a formality. Bailey added: "In football circles, the belief is that Anderson is only going to one place and that is City. Whilst City and Forest are not confirming anything, I think that whilst nothing is signed, Anderson knows where he will be playing next season and that will be the Etihad."
Silence at the Etihad follows stunning strike
On the pitch, Anderson proved his worth by leading a resilient Forest performance against his prospective employers. Guardiola was left frustrated as his side were pegged back by stunning strikes from Morgan Gibbs-White and Anderson. The latter's 76th-minute effort was particularly impressive, showcasing the technical quality and composure that has made him one of the most sought-after young English talents in the division today.
The result leaves City facing an uphill battle to catch Arsenal at the summit of the Premier League table and when asked what his side could have improved upon to secure the victory, a blunt Guardiola simply replied: "Score goals." The Catalan coach went on to state: "In general there were many good things. I would like to concede fewer, but it's not about analysing one specific action. I never point fingers at my players. We did everything, had the chances at the end and in first half. The momentum. But something always happens and we could not win."
Season-defining challenges ahead
City must quickly pivot from the disappointment of the Forest draw as they enter a week that could define their silverware ambitions on two fronts. The immediate focus shifts to the FA Cup, where Guardiola takes his side to St. James' Park this Saturday for a high-stakes encounter with Newcastle United. Success in the domestic cup is only the first hurdle, however. The City squad then prepares for a massive European showdown in midweek, hosting Real Madrid in a Champions League clash of the titans. With Arsenal moving clear in the Premier League title race, these consecutive fixtures represent a critical juncture for a side looking to maintain its dominance both at home and on the continent.
