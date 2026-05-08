Pay Bunny her money! Man City making a huge mistake letting Khadija Shaw leave as Chelsea close in on WSL's top scorer

Shaw's current contract expires this summer and, despite that end date now being mere weeks away, no extension has been agreed with the player who is set to claim a third successive WSL Golden Boot later this month, after scoring 19 goals in 21 league games this season. Shaw's next goal or assist in the competition will be her 100th direct goal involvement; she has played just 92 games. It's an incredible record.
And yet, despite that productivity in front of goal being a key reason why City have won the WSL title for the first time since 2016, all signs are pointing towards Shaw turning out for a league rival next season. On Thursday morning, just hours after that triumph was confirmed, the Guardian reported that Shaw will leave City this summer and that Chelsea, who The Athletic claim have offered the 29-year-old a £1 million-per-year deal ($1.36m), will be the front-runners for her signature.
After so many close calls and years of disappointment, the Cityzens have got everything together this year, so much so that they have become the new champions of England. It is a truly seismic misstep for that wonderful success to be followed by the departure of their world-class striker, one likely to set this exciting project back significantly.