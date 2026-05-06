Fuming Madrid mayor claims Atletico ‘played against UEFA’ not Arsenal in angry corruption rant after Champions League semi-final defeat

In the wake of Arsenal’s 2-1 aggregate triumph, sealed by a decisive Bukayo Saka goal on Tuesday night, Martinez-Almeida launched a scathing attack on the integrity of the competition. The Madrid mayor suggested that the outcome was predetermined long before the final whistle blew at the Emirates Stadium, insisting that Atletico were facing an uphill battle against institutional bias rather than just Mikel Arteta's players.

Speaking in a sensational rant on Wednesday, he said: “Well look, what I'm saying is that when I saw the draw I thought we'd get Arsenal and I was wrong. We got to play against UEFA. And UEFA has made it clear that they didn't want Atletico Madrid in the Champions League final. It's incomprehensible that they appointed a German referee when Spain and Germany are playing for the fifth Champions League spot.”