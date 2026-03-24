Lyon can’t seem to win anymore, Fonseca in freefall: eight games without a win, European qualification at risk

That run of more than 10 consecutive wins a month ago seems a distant memory; now Lyon must grit their teeth and try to secure qualification for next season’s Champions League. Their form in March has put a damper on Fonseca’s side’s ambitions, and during this break he will need to focus above all on finding ways to boost their goal tally. At the back, the team is solid, conceding just over one goal per game on average, with half of their matches ending in a clean sheet; at the other end of the pitch, however, the picture is quite the opposite: with 51 goals scored, Lyon have the second-worst attack among the top ten teams in Ligue 1 (only Metz are worse, with 46 goals), having scored just three goals in their last five matches.



