Meet 'the other' Luis Suarez: Sporting's new goal machine ensuring Viktor Gyokeres isn't being missed ahead of Arsenal striker's return to Lisbon

Those numbers convinced Sporting to pay what proved to be a bargain €24 million (£20m/$27.5m) price for Gyokeres in the summer of 2023. The Swede subsequently took his game to new levels in Lisbon, netting 97 goals in just 102 games for Sporting while helping them win back-to-back league titles as well as the Portuguese Cup in 2025. As Sporting manager Rui Borges put it, Gyokeres "defined an era" in the club’s history.
Gyokeres’ departure last summer was, then, inevitable, and it was Arsenal who took the plunge, securing the 27-year-old’s signature in a £64m ($86m) deal. Despite a slow start, Gyokeres has seemingly found his feet in north London and has 17 goals to his name in all competitions ahead of Tuesday’s meeting with his former club in the Champions League quarter-finals.
But while all eyes will likely be on Gyokeres at Estadio Jose Alvalade, Sporting have already successfully moved on from their former No.9. Luis Suarez (no, not that one!) has been putting up Gyokeres-esque numbers since his own arrival in Lisbon, and will likely be the key to Borges’ side causing the Gunners problems having, like his predecessor, been plucked from the second tier.