Luis Enrique hails Dro Fernandez after 18-year-old scores first PSG goal since joining from Barcelona

Before heading to the French capital, the teenager made five appearances for the Barcelona senior squad, registering one assist. Since his winter transfer, he has made seven appearances across all competitions for his new club. Finding the back of the net against Nice marks his first goal for his new club, and PSG's 100th of the season, signalling a bright future ahead for the young Spaniard.

He told Ligue 1+ after the game: "The coach showed his confidence in me, I'm happy to have scored this goal. I didn't know it was our 100th goal of the season, it's an honor for me. I'm happy to have helped the team and to have scored, that's even better."