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Luciano Spalletti gives mixed review to Randal Kolo Muani after French star finally opens Juventus account in 5-0 Europa League demolition of NEC
Spalletti demands more from Kolo Muani
The French forward, who arrived with high expectations during the summer transfer window, finally opened his account, showcasing the physical attributes that made him a primary target for the club. Despite the emphatic nature of the scoreline, Spalletti was quick to point out areas where his side can still find marginal gains, specifically regarding the performance of Kolo Muani. The manager believes there is a gear he has yet to reach in terms of physical confrontation.
"He has the ease with which he runs and this strength, obviously having space like this highlights his characteristics, but he needs to hold his own in duels more, because in these situations he needs to put more effort into it because he is strong and healthy; last night he was on training retreat alone. He cares a lot and suffers if he can't give more. So we say well done to him," Spalletii told Sky Sports Italia.
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Bouncing back from Sassuolo setback
The win served as the perfect antidote to a disappointing recent domestic slip-up against Sassuolo, proving that the squad has the mental fortitude to bounce back on the European stage. Spalletti noted that his players translated the uncertainty of defeat into clinical decision-making on the pitch, executing a tactical plan that left their Dutch opponents struggling for answers throughout the ninety minutes at the Allianz Stadium.
"I am extremely satisfied because the lads took the field with a clear head, they turned the doubts that arise after defeats into the right decisions, and they chose well," he explained. "The goals were also impressive, and they managed to capitalize on their own style and philosophy, using their opponents' actions to their own advantage. They used deep build-up play to draw the opposition out and then attack the space."
Respect for NEC's offensive approach
Despite the lopsided scoreline, Spalletti was quick to point out that the result was the product of sustained concentration rather than a lack of quality from the opposition. The Eredivisie side arrived in Turin with a reputation for high-intensity football, and the Juve boss was adamant that his team could not afford a single moment of complacency. By maintaining their tactical discipline, the Bianconeri were able to neutralise the threat posed by NEC’s expansive style, which Spalletti believes will cause significant problems for other teams in the competition as the group stage progresses.
"Tonight we remained focused until the end, their pace was strong and they could become dangerous," Spalletti stated. "It's easy to talk now after a 5-0 but with Bodo Glimt they had a great heat even though they lost. NEC will create problems for several teams because of their way of playing," he noted.
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A night of firsts and veteran recovery
Beyond Kolo Muani, the match featured several other positive storylines for the Old Lady. Nico Gonzalez continued his fine form by opening the scoring, while Nick Woltemade also registered his first goal for the club. Perhaps most emotionally significant was the presence of Perr Schuurs, who returned to high-level action after a lengthy injury layoff. The collective performance suggests that Spalletti is successfully building depth and confidence within a squad that looked momentarily shaken just days ago, setting a high standard for their upcoming fixtures.
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