Newcastle delay to to launch £60m bid for Tottenham star Lucas Bergvall to avoid UEFA rules

Newcastle are reportedly plotting a major move for Tottenham midfielder Bergvall. However, the Magpies will wait until mid-August to submit their formal offer for the highly-rated Sweden international, according to former Manchester City financial adviser Stefan Borson. Bergvall is eager to leave north London this summer after falling down the pecking order.

Spurs' recent midfield additions have restricted his pathway to the starting line-up. Tottenham have already rejected a €50 million (£42m) bid from an unnamed English club. The London side are reportedly holding out for a premium fee in the region of £60m before sanctioning a sale.







