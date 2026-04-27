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‘Brilliant love-hate relationship’ between Rayan Cherki & Pep Guardiola as Man City cult hero explains why ‘cheeky’ playmaker boasts ‘scary’ potential
How much did Cherki transfer cost Man City?
That should continue to be unlocked on the blue half of Manchester, with a five-year contract through to 2030 being signed when completing a £34 million ($46m) transfer from Lyon. Said deal looks like becoming quite the bargain.
Despite having worked with the likes of Lionel Messi and Franck Ribery in the past, Guardiola is famed for his slightly robotic approach to tactical planning. Those at his disposal are expected to do their jobs for the good of the collective cause.
Cherki does not fit that mould, as a mercurial No.10 that likes to roam across the field and drift in and out of games when the mood takes him. He is cut from similar cloth to Brazilian superstars such as Ronaldinho and Neymar - with the 22-year-old eager to entertain as a box of tricks is dipped into at regular intervals.
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Wembley keepy-uppies sparked lively debate
Lively debate was sparked after he indulged in some impromptu keepy-uppies during the Carabao Cup final, as City humbled Arsenal with the first major silverware of 2025-26 up for grabs, but plenty have defended his actions while lauding obvious X factor.
Former Cityzens striker Dickov is among those that enjoy watching the enigmatic Frenchman in action. He believes that Guardiola occupies a similar camp, even if his blueprint can become a little blurred at times.
Why Guardiola & Cherki have a love-hate relationship
Speaking in association with MrQ, Dickov told GOAL when asked about Cherki and the freedom to express themselves that such talents need to be afforded: “Generally, for all what people are saying, I think there's this brilliant love-hate relationship with Pep and Cherki.
“I think he absolutely loves him and he drives him absolutely crazy at the same time, because he's that good at what he does. And he's that cheeky with it that he can't help but love him, and know that he's a game-changer at the same time.
“What I think Pep loves about him the most is not his ability. I think it's the one question mark against Rayan Cherki - if you speak to people in Ligue 1 or French journalists, it was his work rate and maybe his attitude. He's working as hard as anybody.
“I think he knows that to even have a sniff of being in this Manchester City team under Pep Guardiola, first and foremost he's got to work his socks off. I think that's what Pep loves the most about him.
“He's Maverick-style, he's always going to drive Pep mad, because Pep wants control. I think sometimes Rayan Cherki, you don't know what control is because you don't know what he's going to do next, but that element of surprise that he's got and that quality to win the big games, is incredible.
“But in the big games as well, it's OK beating three or four players against lesser teams or in games that don't really matter, but to do it on the big stage with the quality that he's got is fantastic. Then you look at his age, he's 22 years old. Where he is now, with the levels, and where he could get to, it's scary really.”
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Can Cherki help Man City to the domestic treble?
Cherki has registered 10 goals and 13 assists for City this season, which represents a healthy return across his debut campaign in English football. There is the promise of even more to come from a man that could grace the 2026 World Cup finals this summer.
The plan will be to head into that global trophy quest with several winners’ medals already safely secured, with Carabao Cup winners City into the FA Cup final and competing with Arsenal for Premier League title glory as they narrow focus on the domestic treble.