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Loan flop frustration for Leeds after missing out on Harry Wilson - Title-winning Whites legend assesses why Facundo Buonanotte transfer has failed
Leeds turned to Buonanotte after missing out on Wilson
Fulham pulled the plug on a deadline day deal for Wilson as Leeds sought to assemble a squad that could hold its own back in the Premier League. They have got over that line, with top-flight safety all but guaranteed, but have been unable to add a game-changing No.10 to their ranks.
The hope was that Buonanotte could sprinkle his particular brand of magic dust over Elland Road after joining from Brighton in January. He had seen a season-long deal at Chelsea terminated after finding competition for places too fierce at Stamford Bridge.
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Three appearances and 24 minutes of Premier League football for loanee
Ultimately, the same story has played out in West Yorkshire. The 21-year-old midfielder has taken in just three appearances for Leeds - totalling 24 minutes in the Premier League. His only start, in an FA Cup clash with Birmingham, was cut short when being hauled off at half-time.
Buonanotte has not been seen at all since that forgettable outing at St Andrew’s on February 15, with his 2025-26 campaign in the process of being written off. He had been a rare bright spark for Leicester last term as the Foxes tumbled towards the first of what has become back-to-back relegations.
Leeds have not come close to seeing a best version of the South American schemer, meaning that fresh efforts will be made to find an upgrade in the next recruitment market - which will open for business on June 15.
Why has Buonanotte flopped during Leeds loan?
Quizzed on what has gone wrong for Buonanotte, title-winning former Leeds full-back Dorigo - who is among those keeping a close eye on Premier League predictions - told GOAL: “What's fascinating is that sort of player is the one that we really didn't get in that start window.
“Obviously, Harry Wilson was that player. We thought that was across the line. It fell down right at the last minute. So that type of player is the last one that we wanted to go into this Premier League season with. We missed out.
“Clearly that option was always being looked at. And then Buonanotte came in and I was the same in that, ‘yeah, great, let's have a look because we haven't got that type of player, that link player, that number 10 that can get forward and score a few and have a bit of extra quality’.
“He had a couple of opportunities, didn’t do very well. Had a cup game away at Birmingham, really struggled and came off. And you've got to say that the other players in his position, or in and around him, were playing better. Simple as that.
“I'm sure he’s been working hard on the training ground, but so is everyone else. So it's been good in that respect, you've got to play really, really well to keep your spot or try and get into the side. Unfortunately, Buonanotte just hasn't. But there's no doubt that type of player is something that the club will be looking at again.”
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Leeds ready to scour another transfer market for creative playmaker
There are still two years left to run on Buonanotte’s contract at Brighton, as he remains tied to the Seagulls through to 2028, but it remains to be seen what the short and long-term future has in store.
Stock that was rising has suddenly stagnated, with it highly unlikely that a club of Chelsea’s calibre will come calling again - while Leeds are now looking elsewhere. It could be that another newly-promoted team takes a calculated gamble on Buonanotte in 2026, or maybe his ongoing development would be best served by heading out of England and seeing regular game time in a different division.