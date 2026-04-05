Getty Images Sport
Liverpool told they need TWO England wingers to replace departing legend Mohamed Salah
Salah to leave Anfield at end of season
Liverpool find themselves in the crucial position of needing to address the departure of Salah. The forward has officially confirmed that he will leave at the end of the season. Despite signing a contract extension last year that would keep him at the club until 2027, the 33-year-old released an emotional farewell message to supporters.
- Getty
Bowen likened to Salah
Waddle sees Bowen as the right person to replace Salah. Bowen, who has been pivotal for West Ham since joining in 2020, possesses the capacity to score goals from wide positions while also creating opportunities for his teammates.
"There’s not many who play his way," Waddle told FruityKing. "There are a lot of wingers. I think Jarrod Bowen is the closest I’ve seen to a player like Salah who gets the goals but he’s getting on a bit now. If West ham went down, there’s the possibility of Liverpool getting a couple of years out of him."
Gordon is another alternative
Another player who is suggested to be brought in is Gordon. Although the Newcastle star predominantly operates on the left wing, he has shown flexibility and an eagerness to drift into more central positions.
"Anthony Gordon plays on the left wing and I think he would prefer to be a left-sided player or a number nine now. He’s enjoyed playing up there for Newcastle United so I’m not sure about him taking Salah’s place at Liverpool," Waddle continued.
"I’m sure he could play there and do it, I’m not saying he couldn’t, but he’s the sort of player who enjoys running into space down that left-hand side when it’s nice and open. I’ve seen many games where the other team have changed a player or changed the system because of how dangerous Anthony Gordon has looked down the left, so why would you waste that?"
- Getty Images Sport
Difficult task of finding a successor
However, the problem at hand is complex. The departure of a player of Salah's caliber necessitates careful consideration and planning. Despite those two names, Waddle admits it is not easy to get a player of Salah's caliber.
"I’ve not seen a great deal of players who can score the amount of goals that Salah can. There are a lot of players who can create more chances and do some things better than Salah with the ball but I’ve not seen a player who could do exactly what Salah has done for Liverpool," Waddle concluded.