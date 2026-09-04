How Andoni Iraola plans to reinvent Liverpool’s attack after the Mohamed Salah era

Just over two months since Salah departed Liverpool, the club is still adjusting to life without their Egyptian talisman. New manager Iraola is now implementing a fresh tactical approach to fill the massive void.

Rather than signing a direct left-footed replacement for the right flank, Liverpool have opted to completely shift their attacking balance. The club made Barcola one of the most expensive signing in their history to take on the attacking mantle. Barcola arrives from Paris Saint-Germain having registered an impressive 13 goals and seven assists last season. However, the right-footed Frenchman operates best when cutting inside from the left, effectively reversing Salah's old role.