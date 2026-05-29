Liverpool legend makes stunning Mohamed Salah replacement claim - with Reds told how to save money on the back of seeing 257-goal ‘Egyptian King’ leave

Stressing that excessive spending is rarely the answer to tactical issues, the former winger backed the current squad to deliver under Slot. Speaking to Betfred, Barnes said: "The solution to the problem isn’t just signing players because we have players here. If somebody comes in, then what are we going to do with [Alexander] Isak, [Hugo] Ekitike and Rio Ngumoha, who’s coming through. We don’t need to sign anybody as far as I’m concerned because we need to work with what we have.

“We need to get the balance right, we need to get the blend right and unfortunately people believe the solution to any problem is just to keep signing more players. I’ve seen we’ve been linked with Jarrod Bowen because West Ham United have been relegated, but I think what we have already is enough and I’m sure they can all stick together and work together.”