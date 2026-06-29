AFP
Liverpool turn to Bradley Barcola as Yan Diomande alternative with RB Leipzig winger set to choose PSG over Premier League switch
Diomande leans towards Parc des Princes
Liverpool’s pursuit of RB Leipzig sensation Diomande has hit a significant roadblock, with the 19-year-old winger now expected to join the Ligue 1 champions. Despite the Reds showing immense interest in the Ivorian international, the lure of the French capital appears to have won over the youngster during a summer where he has shone at the World Cup.
According to Footmercato, PSG is very confident about the feasibility of a deal with Leipzig in the coming days. The Bundesliga side had previously held out for a massive fee, which eventually cooled Liverpool's interest after the Premier League side refused to exceed their own internal valuation for the talented teenager.
- Getty Images Sport
Reds eye Barcola as top alternative
With Diomande seemingly heading to Ligue 1, Liverpool have shifted their focus to Barcola, according to Sky Sports. The 23-year-old winger features highly on a shortlist of options drawn up by the recruitment team at Anfield. Barcola’s profile fits the criteria for the long-term successor to Salah, especially following the club's successful acquisition of Victor Munoz from Osasuna earlier in the window.
The French international's situation at PSG is complex. While he remains a highly rated asset, his future is uncertain due to frustrations about being overlooked for selection in the biggest matches. Specifically, Barcola was left disappointed by his lack of inclusion in the starting lineup for PSG's recent Champions League final victory over Arsenal, leading to questions about his long-term prospects under Luis Enrique.
Potential exit for Barcola
PSG are not actively looking to push Barcola out of the door, but they may be forced to cash in this summer. With only two years remaining on his current contract, this represents the final opportunity for the Parisian side to command a premium fee if the winger refuses to sign an extension. The club will not let him go on the cheap, but they are unlikely to stand in his way if a suitable offer arrives.
Arsenal have also been linked with a move for the former Lyon man, though their focus currently appears to be directed elsewhere. As the transfer window heats up, Liverpool seem the most determined to test PSG’s resolve, especially if Barcola returns from international duty still feeling unsettled about his role in the squad.
- Getty Images Sport
Barcola's trophy-laden PSG journey
Barcola joined Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2023 for a €45 million fee. Since then, he has made 152 appearances for the club across all competitions, scoring 39 goals and providing 37 assists. During his time with PSG, Barcola has won 12 trophies, including two Champions League titles and three Ligue 1 crowns."
During the World Cup group stage, Barcola found the back of the net against Senegal and turned provider with an assist against Norway for the French national team.