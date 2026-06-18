Getty Images Sport
Liverpool confirm £34m Victor Munoz deal as Newcastle lose transfer race for Spain World Cup star
Reds win transfer battle for winger
Liverpool have officially announced the signing of Munoz after triggering the Osasuna winger's release clause. The Merseyside giants acted with speed to ensure no other suitors could interfere with the deal, with Newcastle having been beaten to the punch by their Premier League rivals.
The left winger, who is currently on World Cup duty with Spain, completed a medical at the country’s base in Tennessee in the USA and has put pen to paper on a long-term contract. While the deal is subject to a successful work permit application and international clearance, the Reds have already secured the player’s commitment, marking a significant statement of intent from the recruitment team.
- Getty Images
Newcastle suffer transfer blow
The move represents a major frustration for Newcastle, who had identified Munoz as a primary target. The Magpies were deep into negotiations for the attacker as they looked to reinforce their frontline following the sale of Anthony Gordon to Barcelona earlier in the window. However, the Reds' decision to pay the full release clause fee upfront left the Tyneside club with no room to negotiate.
With Liverpool meeting the valuation set by Osasuna, the deal progressed rapidly. This proactive approach allowed the Reds to bypass complex club-to-club discussions and head straight to personal terms with the player. Consequently, Newcastle must now turn their attention to alternative targets as they look to spend their summer budget elsewhere.
First signing of the Iraola era
Munoz is the first new addition since the arrival of head coach Andoni Iraola and will link up with his new team-mates later this summer after the World Cup. The manager is said to be a big admirer of the young Spaniard, believing his tactical flexibility and work rate align perfectly with the high-intensity style he wishes to implement at Anfield.
The 22-year-old has two caps for Spain and marked his debut against Serbia in March with a goal. His breakout year at Osasuna, where he registered seven goals and five assists across 34 appearances, convinced the Liverpool hierarchy that he was ready for the step up to the Premier League. Having previously spent time in the academies of both Barcelona and Real Madrid, Munoz arrives with an elite technical pedigree.
- Getty Images Sport
Munoz prepares for Saudi game
Munoz is technically the second addition finalised for the Liverpool senior playing squad ahead of the new season, following a prior agreement reached for the acquisition of defender Jeremy Jacquet earlier this year. The attacker is currently preparing for Spain's second World Cup group-stage match on Sunday, where they are set to face Saudi Arabia in Atlanta, after a surprise goalless draw by Cape Verde in their opener.
How far will Spain go at the World Cup?
1546 Votes