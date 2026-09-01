Liverpool abandon Ismaila Sarr move after Crystal Palace refuse £50m bid as Senegal forward's Anfield switch falls through

Liverpool’s search for further attacking depth has hit a significant roadblock following the collapse of negotiations for Crystal Palace forward Sarr, according to Transfer news specialist Sacha Tavolieri.

The Merseyside giants had identified the former Watford man as a key target to bolster their front line, but those ambitions have been thwarted by the Eagles' refusal to compromise on their asking price.

The hierarchy at Selhurst Park, has proven to be a difficult negotiator once again this summer. Having already dealt with interest in other key stars, the club made it clear that they were not prepared to lose Sarr unless their specific financial demands were met in full. Reports indicate that the deal to Liverpool is now getting cold.