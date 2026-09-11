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'I'm one of the happiest people in the world!' – Lisandro Martinez opens up on emotional Old Trafford milestone
Martinez caps memorable European return
Lisandro Martinez experienced a landmark night at Old Trafford as Manchester United marked their return to the UEFA Champions League with a commanding 4-0 victory over Azerbaijani side Sabah. Matheus Cunha, Bruno Fernandes, and Benjamin Sesko established a comfortable lead before the Argentine center-back struck in the second half.
Having previously scored all three of his Manchester United goals away from home—at Arsenal, Liverpool, and Fulham—Martinez finally broke his home duck in M16.
The victory also secured United's first clean sheet of the campaign across all competitions.
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Quick-witted exchange with pundits
Following the final whistle, a quick-witted Martinez caught Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards off guard on CBS Sports with his humorous post-match banter. The defender showed his relaxed side after helping United maintain total dominance across the 90 minutes.
He praised his team-mates for imposing themselves physically from the opening whistle and controlling the tempo throughout.
"You have to go to every ball like the last one, and I think that's what we did today," Martinez explained. "In every duel, we were so dominant."
Defender revels in emotional home milestone
Speaking post-match to MUTV, Martinez admitted that scoring in front of the home crowd with his girlfriend watching from the stands made it an unforgettable occasion. The 28-year-old defender described the moment as pure joy following a dominant collective performance.
He acknowledged that the raw energy generated by the iconic Champions League anthem at Old Trafford can be difficult to contain.
"It's an amazing feeling, scoring in this amazing and beautiful stadium with those people and also my girlfriend being there," Martinez said. "Tonight, honestly, I'm one of the happiest people in the world."
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Red Devils shift focus to Manchester derby
With three points secured on their European comeback, Martinez urged the squad to savor the result briefly before redirecting their entire focus toward domestic duties. United host rivals Manchester City at Old Trafford on Sunday in a crucial Premier League derby.
The defender insisted that the squad must carry the same ruthless mindset into the weekend.
"We have to enjoy and, tomorrow, we have to think about the derby," Martinez added. "We want to play with a big mentality and focus, and we want to try to get the three points."
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