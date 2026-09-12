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Manchester United v Manchester City - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Muhammad Zaki

Lisandro Martinez issues defiant warning to Erling Haaland as Man Utd defender prepares for derby showdown against Man City

L. Martinez
Manchester United
E. Haaland
Manchester City
Manchester United vs Manchester City
Premier League

Lisandro Martinez has broken his silence on his ongoing rivalry with Erling Haaland ahead of Manchester United's high-stakes clash with Manchester City this weekend. The Argentine defender has established himself as a formidable opponent for the Norwegian striker, but he is refusing to rest on his previous successes as the two prepare to lock horns once again at Old Trafford.

  • Setting the stage for the Manchester derby

    Manchester United will host local rivals Manchester City at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon. The Red Devils have endured a sluggish start to their Premier League campaign, but they enter the derby on the back of a morale-boosting 4-0 Champions League victory over Sabah on Thursday night.

    The upcoming clash will see Martinez and Haaland renew their individual battle on the pitch. Despite Haaland netting a hat-trick on Martinez's derby debut, the Norwegian has failed to score in the subsequent five encounters involving the Argentine. Notably, Martinez delivered a flawless defensive display during a 2-0 United victory in January under Michael Carrick, silencing earlier doubts regarding his ability to handle the prolific City forward.


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    Martinez brushes off past battles

    Despite his impressive recent record against Haaland, Martinez is refusing to dwell on previous encounters. Speaking to reporters after the European win over Sabah, the centre-back was asked about his history of nullifying the City talisman.

    "Yeah, but that is the past," Martinez responded. "It's the past, you know, it's gone, and now we have to, I have to be ready for this game because it's going to be so different from the last one."


  • Finding form at the right time

    United's midweek European triumph has injected vital positivity into the squad, and Martinez acknowledged the importance of the result. "For sure when you win, your confidence is going up, you know," he explained. "But now we have to be calm, we have to be humble and enjoy tonight, and then tomorrow we have to think about the derby that is really important for us."

    City will have enjoyed an extra 48 hours of rest ahead of the fixture, but Martinez remains unfazed by the schedule. "This is what we want, playing every three days, playing in all the competitions," he added. "This is what we want from long time, you know, and now we are ready. We have to recover now and this is the standard that we want as a team."

    The defender even found the back of the net against Sabah, though he stressed that his primary focus remains on his defensive duties. "Well, I'm happy with the performance and with the clean sheet," Martinez concluded. "I'm a defender, you know, and if I score it's good, if I don't score, it doesn't matter, you know. For me, it's important to get the three points and winning and playing good football, that's the most important for me and that's it."


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    A crucial test at Old Trafford

    United now face the ultimate domestic test when Enzo Maresca's side arrive at Old Trafford. Securing a positive result in the derby could serve as a major turning point for the Reds' stuttering Premier League campaign.

    For Martinez, the immediate focus will be on recovery before Sunday's showdown. His ability to once again keep Haaland quiet could prove decisive in determining which side of Manchester claims the bragging rights.

Premier League
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Manchester United
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Manchester City crest
Manchester City
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