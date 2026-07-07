Lionel Messi was a superstar at nine years of age! Senior players used to stay behind after training to watch ‘tiny magician’ in action

Messi’s youth team was famously known as "The Machine of 87," a squad that went unbeaten for three years. Even at that tender age, the comparisons to Diego Maradona were already being drawn by the local faithful, fueled by the fact that Messi was in the crowd for Maradona’s own Newell's debut in 1993.

By age nine, the youngster was already performing kick-ups for the fans at the Estadio Marcelo Bielsa while they chanted his name.

"I mean, the thing was his size," Fondato said of the young forward. "He was very, very tiny, but at the same time, it looked like he had like an adult mind, you know, playing against kids of that age. So you could see, maybe, you wouldn't say that he would become what he actually became, but you could see he was like completely different to anything else that you've seen at that age."



