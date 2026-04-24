Lionel Messi’s replacement? Inter Miami owner addresses ‘who will be next’ question as Argentine GOAT works on contract through 2028 with MLS Cup winners

The Inter Miami project has always extended beyond the pitch, with Mas viewing the club as a central pillar of an "unexploited" American football market. The recent opening of the club’s new permanent stadium and entertainment complex is seen as a vital step in moving MLS closer to the popularity of the major domestic leagues in the United States.

"The next step is to continue striving to build a great team in a market as large as the United States, but whose league is the fifth most followed domestically," he added. "It's a huge market that hasn't been fully exploited."

"We opened the new Miami stadium three weeks ago, not just as a stadium, but as a place for entertainment, shopping, and experiences. One of my most satisfying moments was when we won the championship in December and I saw families around me celebrating our achievement. You walk around Miami and all you see are pink jerseys. It's important to change the cultural impact we can have on soccer."