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Adhe Makayasa

Lionel Messi scores stunner but Inter Miami denied victory as Nashville SC salvage late draw in Eastern Conference showdown

L. Messi
Inter Miami CF vs Nashville SC
Inter Miami CF
Nashville SC
Major League Soccer

Lionel Messi looked to have inspired Inter Miami to a vital victory with a spectacular second-half strike against Eastern Conference leaders Nashville SC. However, the Herons were denied all three points when Sam Surridge struck late in stoppage time to salvage a dramatic 2-2 draw for the visitors at Nu Stadium on Saturday night.

  • Stoppage time equaliser stuns

    Surridge broke through Miami's back line to finish Andy Najar's pass in the fourth minute before a dangerous Messi corner deflected in off Reed Baker-Whiting. The Argentine then found the bottom corner from 20 yards after linking up with Rodrigo De Paul past the hour mark. However, Surridge struck again from close range deep into stoppage time to punish poor marking and force a 2-2 draw.


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  • Inter Miami CF v Nashville SCGetty Images Sport

    Messi nears century milestone

    The goal was Messi's 99th in all competitions for Miami, moving him to 19 league strikes and clear at the top of the MLS Golden Boot race. The 39-year-old had already struck the woodwork earlier in the half during a lively attacking display. However, his individual contribution was ultimately undermined by another late defensive slip from the hosts.

  • Title gap remains wide

    The result leaves Miami with just one win from their last nine matches across all competitions. Guillermo Hoyos' side remain second in the Eastern Conference on 45 points from 25 matches, but they missed a golden chance to reel in the leaders. Nashville head home with their comfortable nine-point cushion at the summit completely preserved.

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  • Inter Miami CF v Nashville SCGetty Images Sport

    Cup final showdown awaits

    Miami must immediately reset as they take on Mexican side Cruz Azul in the Campeones Cup final on Wednesday. The fixture offers an immediate chance at silverware before incoming head coach Kily Gonzalez takes the reins once his work permit is cleared. Nashville return to league action next Saturday when they host Chicago Fire.

Campeones Cup
Inter Miami CF crest
Inter Miami CF
MIA
Cruz Azul crest
Cruz Azul
CRU
Major League Soccer
Nashville SC crest
Nashville SC
NSC
Chicago Fire FC crest
Chicago Fire FC
CHI