Cruz Azul star Alan Mozo sends defiant warning to Lionel Messi and Inter Miami ahead of Campeones Cup showdown

The 2026 Campeones Cup will see Liga MX champions Cruz Azul travel to Florida this Wednesday to face Major League Soccer counterparts Inter Miami at Nu Stadium. The annual fixture traditionally pits the reigning titleholders from North America's top two divisions against one another, with the MLS representative securing home advantage.

Historically, Mexican clubs hold a slight edge in this competition, having lifted the trophy on four occasions compared to three triumphs for American sides. Cruz Azul will look to extend that regional dominance when they meet an Inter Miami squad currently experiencing a frustrating dip in domestic form.

Despite their recent struggles, the hosts boast a formidable core featuring Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Rodrigo De Paul, and Casemiro. However, they face a confident Cruz Azul side riding high following a thrilling 4-3 Clasica Joven victory over rivals Club America last weekend.



