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Lionel Messi joins fellow GOAT Cristiano Ronaldo in billionaire club as net worth of Inter Miami & Argentina superstar is revealed
Messi matches Ronaldo in financial elite
Messi is no longer just a titan on the pitch; he has officially become a member of the billionaire club. According to a Bloomberg analysis, the 38-year-old has earned more than $700 million (£521m) in salary and bonuses since 2007. When adjusting for taxes, market performance, and income from a vast array of investments and sponsorships, the Bloomberg Billionaires Index confirms his net worth has surpassed the $1 billion threshold.
This achievement places the Inter Miami captain alongside Ronaldo, who became the first footballer to reach the milestone after his move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr in 2023. While Ronaldo’s brand has always been built on a flamboyant marketing machine, Messi’s ascent to 10-figure wealth has been a steady climb guided by his family and strategic partnerships in the United States and Europe.
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The impact of the Inter Miami move
While many expected Messi to follow Ronaldo to the Middle East, he famously turned down a massive contract worth $400m (£298m) annually to play in the Saudi Pro League. Reflecting on that decision, Messi previously told Mundo Deportivo: “Money was never a problem for me, nor an obstacle in anything. If it had been about money, I would have gone to Saudi Arabia or somewhere else.”
Instead, his move to Major League Soccer proved to be a masterstroke of financial engineering. Inter Miami owner Jorge Mas revealed that Messi’s total annual pay from the club sits between $70m and $80m, but the deal includes innovative equity options and revenue-sharing agreements with Apple TV. Inter Miami’s own valuation has skyrocketed to $1.45 billion, making it the most valuable soccer team in the US and ranking 16th globally, ahead of clubs like Newcastle United.
Diversifying the investment portfolio
Messi’s wealth isn't just tied to his playing contracts. Under the guidance of his father, Jorge, and Spanish banker Alfonso Nebot Armisen, the Argentine has diversified into everything from real estate to consumer goods. In late 2024, he listed a real estate investment trust on a Spanish exchange valued at $232m (£173m), which includes several luxury hotels and commercial properties.
He has also expanded into the food and beverage industry, launching the Mas+ by Messi sports drink and investing in the Argentine restaurant chain El Club de la Milanesa. These ventures ensure that the Messi brand continues to generate significant revenue regardless of his performances on the pitch, following the blueprint set by other sporting legends like Michael Jordan and Roger Federer.
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Preparing for a post-retirement future
With his career entering its final chapters, Messi has already begun building a portfolio of football clubs. He recently acquired the Spanish fifth-division side Cornella and holds a stake in the Uruguayan club Deportivo LSM alongside former team-mate Luis Suarez. His family also operates Los Leones in his hometown of Rosario, ensuring a lasting legacy in the game.
The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner is clearly looking ahead to life after the final whistle. Speaking at a business forum in Miami last year, Messi admitted his growing interest in the corporate world, stating: “Football has an expiry date. Business is something I like, and I am learning about.”