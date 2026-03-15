Lionel Messi's stance on Finalissima revealed after Argentina vs Spain clash called off

The match, which was set to pit the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 champions against the kings of Europe, was originally slated to take place in Qatar on March 27. However, the governing bodies were forced to pull the plug due to the escalating political situation in the Middle East region.

UEFA released a statement on Sunday explaining the decision: "After much discussion between UEFA and the organizing authorities in Qatar, it is announced today that due to the current political situation in the region, the Finalissima cannot be played as hoped in Qatar. UEFA explored other feasible alternatives but each ultimately proved unacceptable to the Argentinian Football Association."