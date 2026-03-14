Liam Rosenior admits 'tactical issue' proved Chelsea's undoing as 'new way of pressing' fails to stop Newcastle winner

The breakthrough came against the run of play when Joe Willock capitalised on a ragged defensive line to run clear and square the ball for an Anthony Gordon tap-in just 18 minutes into the game, which turned out to be the decisive moment of the 90 minutes.

Explaining the decisive moment, Rosenior said at a press conference: "Yeah, there's a tactical issue. We press in a different way to most teams. It's a new way of pressing. We don't step on the press and we don't cover in a position that we should have done. Mistakes happen. They had nothing. They had nothing in the game and we gave them a goal. We talk about the press. I think the press was the reason Newcastle had to kick long balls back to us and we controlled the game."