Ferrari driver & F1 legend Lewis Hamilton reveals he'll be supporting TWO nations at World Cup

Speaking ahead of the action in Monte Carlo, the 41-year-old racing veteran admitted that he cannot choose between his home nation and Selecao. With the competition set to be hosted across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, Hamilton is looking forward to seeing how both teams progress through their respective challenges.

The competition will be staged across the United States, Canada and Mexico. England have been drawn in Group L alongside Croatia, Ghana and Panama, while Brazil face Morocco, Haiti and Scotland in Group C.