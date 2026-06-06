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Ferrari driver & F1 legend Lewis Hamilton reveals he'll be supporting TWO nations at World Cup
Hamilton torn between England and Brazil
Speaking ahead of the action in Monte Carlo, the 41-year-old racing veteran admitted that he cannot choose between his home nation and Selecao. With the competition set to be hosted across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, Hamilton is looking forward to seeing how both teams progress through their respective challenges.
The competition will be staged across the United States, Canada and Mexico. England have been drawn in Group L alongside Croatia, Ghana and Panama, while Brazil face Morocco, Haiti and Scotland in Group C.
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Drawing inspiration from Brazilian culture
Hamilton’s affinity for the Selecao is well-documented, as he was granted honorary Brazilian citizenship in 2022. For the seven-time world champion, the attraction to the South American giants goes far beyond just what happens on the pitch, as he feels a deep resonance with the style and upbringing of the nation's sporting heroes.
"For me, it's tied with England," Hamilton said, as quoted by Mirror. "Honestly, Brazil has always been my favourite team. Growing up in England, I used to love watching Brazil play. I think it's the colours, the culture, and the players always just looked the most skilled, they were so cool."
Respecting the journey from the streets
Hamilton also highlighted the humble beginnings of many legendary Brazilian footballers as a major reason for his support. He believes there is a unique grit and talent that comes from the favelas and street football culture that sets the nation apart from any other international side.
He said: "I just appreciate where they come from. Many of the players come from the streets where they play with no shoes and there's something quite special about Brazilian culture."
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Looking forward to Brazil and England's World Cup action
While Hamilton is looking forward to the World Cup, his immediate priority remains Formula 1. He arrives in Monaco sitting fourth in the drivers' standings after a second-place finish behind Kimi Antonelli at the Canadian Grand Prix.
Meanwhile, The World Cup will kick off on June 11th, opening with Mexico's match against South Africa. While the Three Lions will play two friendlies against New Zealand and Costa Rica, Brazil will face Egypt and Morocco as warm-up matches.