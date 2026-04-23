Leroy Sané started for the Süper Lig record champions, yet made little impact as his side lost 0–2 (0–0). On 69 minutes, manager Okan Buruk replaced him with Yunus Akgün.
Translated by
Leroy Sané and Ilkay Gündogan suffer a crushing blow, as Galatasaray suffer a sensational cup defeat
Former international Ilkay Gündogan also featured in the match. Although the 35-year-old did not start, he replaced Mario Lemina at half-time after a mixed opening 45 minutes.
Firatcan Üzüm (51’) and Adama Traore (83’) scored the goals in Genclerbirligi’s somewhat fortunate win, as Galatasaray, despite controlling play and creating chances over the full 90 minutes, failed to find the net.
- Getty Images
Galatasaray fail to capitalise on their dominance
The Istanbul giants recorded a significantly higher xG (1.74–1.00) than the 15th-placed Süper Lig side. Gala also dominated possession (77%–23%), shots (17–8) and clear-cut chances (3–2).
Galatasaray lifted the cup last term, currently lead the domestic league by four points over city rivals Fenerbahce, and saw their Champions League run halted in the last 16 by Liverpool.