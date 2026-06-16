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Leicester appoint ex-Rangers & Southampton boss Russell Martin after relegation to League One
Foxes turn to tactical specialist
The former Scotland international inherits a club in complete turmoil, dropping into England's third tier for only the second time in their 142-year history. A crippling six-point deduction for financial breaches heavily derailed their previous campaign, exactly a decade after their legendary 5,000-1 Premier League triumph. Martin, seeking his own career redemption after a brief 123-day stint at Ibrox, becomes Leicester's seventh permanent managerial appointment since April 2023.
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Martin outlines immediate King Power goals
The new manager expressed immense gratitude for the opportunity to stabilise the former top-flight champions and immediately targeted a culture shift. He stated: "I’m delighted to be here and excited to begin working with the players and staff.
"This is a club with great history, strong support and high expectations, and I'm looking forward to getting to know the club, the city and the supporters. My immediate focus is on the team: building strong relationships, setting clear standards and creating performances that Leicester City supporters can connect with and be proud of."
Hierarchical support promised for rebuild
Leicester’s decision-makers originally targeted Martin last summer before his move to Scotland, drawn to the patient, possession-heavy philosophy he successfully utilised to guide Southampton to the Premier League in 2024. The hierarchy views his technical style as the perfect structural blueprint to emulate the football played under Enzo Maresca during their last successful promotion campaign.
Sporting director James McCarron added: "Russell will be supported by a football structure focused on alignment, accountability and high standards. Our role is to make sure the right environment is in place around the team. That means creating an environment where players and staff can perform at their best, strengthening the culture across the football operation and ensuring our work in recruitment, development and performance is aligned and consistent."
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Gruelling divisional challenge awaits new boss
Martin must quickly draw upon his early MK Dons experience to navigate an incredibly demanding third-tier landscape, with the 2026-27 League One campaign set to kick off on Friday, August 14. The upcoming summer transfer window presents a monumental test during financial restructuring, making it entirely paramount to instil tactical discipline into a demoralised dressing room before the relentless league calendar begins.