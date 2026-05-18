Leeds vow to hand out 'lengthy bans' after homophobic chants during Brighton clash

Leeds have promised to issue "lengthy" stadium bans to fans responsible for homophobic chanting during the 1-0 win at Elland Road on Sunday. The club took the step of deploying extra cameras in the stands specifically to identify supporters engaging in discriminatory behaviour, ensuring that evidence was collected throughout the fixture.

In an official statement released following the match, the club reinforced its position on the matter: "As was communicated before the fixture, any form of discriminatory chanting has no place in football. Anyone identified as taking part in homophobic chanting will face a lengthy stadium ban."