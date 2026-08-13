Leagues Cup roundup: Lionel Messi returns but Inter Miami suffer shock group-stage exit as Columbus stay alive and Liga MX sides impress

The picture is finally starting to take shape. Leagues Cup is a chaotic setup, with games spread out over too many days and a glut of complicated permutations to keep track of. There are two ways of looking at this. The first is that it's immensely exciting to see a competition evolve in real time. The second is that it can be confusing. The reality is it's a combination of both.

The upshot, though? Plenty of drama. The major story of the second matchday was the return of Lionel Messi. After the passing of his father, he had speculated, not 12 hours before, that it would be difficult to play soccer again. Yet he showed up for Inter Miami and played 45 minutes in a chaotic defeat for the Herons. They were surely favorites to win this thing - and are now out of the competition.

Zoom out, in fact, and it now looks like the Liga MX sides might just be in better positions than their MLS counterparts. Leon will be tough to beat. Monterrey, should they stay alive, will give anyone a game. Cruz Azul, Club America, even Toluca are proper threats. This is the most competitive this competition has been in years. That can only be a good thing.

GOAL runs through the major moments in Leagues Cup from this week so far...







