Lamine Yamal, Kylian Mbappe & Erling Haaland told why emulating ‘gods’ Lionel Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo is almost impossible

Messi and Ronaldo dominated the world stage for almost 20 years, setting records that many believed to be impossible. For Tonito, former champion with Sporting, the two stars inhabit an isolated level that will hardly be reached by the new generation, regardless of the individual talent of each.

"Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are on another scale, and to talk about other football players, you have to see if they maintain that level for so many years. Seeing is believing. That's the great difficulty for Yamal, Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland and others: they are good, but they need to show if they are capable of making history and reaching those levels," said the 49-year-old former midfielder in an interview with Lusa.