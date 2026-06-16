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Lamine Yamal consoled by Ines Garcia after Spain's shock draw with Cape Verde as his new girlfriend watches World Cup clash from stands
Spain stumble in Group H opener
Spain's World Cup campaign got off to a disappointing start as Luis de la Fuente's side were held to a 0-0 draw by Cape Verde at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. La Roja controlled large spells of the match but failed to find a way past a disciplined opposition defence.
Yamal began the game on the bench before being introduced for the final 20 minutes as Spain searched for a winner. The 18-year-old provided fresh energy in attack, but he was unable to help Spain break the deadlock. The result leaves Spain with work to do in Group H and increases the pressure ahead of their remaining fixtures.
Support arrives after frustrating evening
The Barcelona winger was seen spending time with friends and family who had travelled to the United States to support him. Among them was his girlfriend, Spanish influencer and model Garcia.
Garcia, who publicly confirmed her relationship with Yamal last month, was pictured wearing a Spain shirt bearing the teenager's name and number as she joined the player's entourage following the disappointing result.
Spain dominate but fail to deliver
The statistics underlined Spain's control of the contest. De la Fuente's side enjoyed 62 per cent possession and produced 23 attempts on goal, but they lacked the finishing touch required to secure victory.
While Spain left frustrated, the occasion represented a historic moment for Cape Verde. Their defensive resilience earned a memorable point against one of the tournament favourites and immediately became one of the most significant results in the nation's football history.
A major reason for that success was veteran goalkeeper Vozinha. The 40-year-old produced a string of important saves, keeping a clean sheet and helping his side withstand relentless Spanish pressure throughout the match.
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Spain seek quick response
Spain must quickly move on from the setback and find greater efficiency in the final third if they are to avoid further complications in Group H as they prepare to face Saudi Arabia on June 21.
For Yamal, the focus will be on earning a return to the starting line-up and providing the attacking spark Spain lacked in Atlanta. With support from Garcia and his family, the teenager will hope to play a bigger role as La Roja attempt to get their World Cup campaign back on track.
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