Derby ready! Captain Koke salutes fresh blood as supercharged Atleti fire zero-gravity warning at Real

Atletico Madrid captain Koke emphasized the squad's rising competitive edge following a 4-0 thrashing of Osasuna at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano. Diego Simeone's side backed up their recent 3-0 away win against Real Sociedad by scoring seven unanswered goals across two matches.

The veteran midfielder praised summer additions, including Jonathan David, for settling in seamlessly and making immediate contributions.

The victory keeps Los Rojiblancos firmly in the early-season title race.