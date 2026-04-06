Kimmich: Kane will play against Real Madrid, even if it’s in a wheelchair

As the Champions League enters its decisive stage, all eyes are on the eagerly anticipated first leg of the quarter-finals between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, tomorrow, Tuesday.

However, the main talking point ahead of the first leg is the fitness of Bayern Munich star Harry Kane.

Kane has been struggling with an ankle problem in recent days, causing concern within the Bavarian side.

The impact of Harry Kane’s absence was evident in Bayern Munich’s hard-fought 3-2 victory over Freiburg in the Bundesliga.

With this crucial European clash approaching, Bayern’s medical staff are working intensively to get their star striker fit.

Read also

Pressure and urgency... Bastoni goes against Barcelona’s wishes