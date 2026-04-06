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Mohamed Mansi

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Kimmich: Kane will play against Real Madrid, even if it’s in a wheelchair

Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich
Real Madrid
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As the Champions League enters its decisive stage, all eyes are on the eagerly anticipated first leg of the quarter-finals between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, tomorrow, Tuesday.

However, the main talking point ahead of the first leg is the fitness of Bayern Munich star Harry Kane.

Kane has been struggling with an ankle problem in recent days, causing concern within the Bavarian side.

The impact of Harry Kane’s absence was evident in Bayern Munich’s hard-fought 3-2 victory over Freiburg in the Bundesliga.

With this crucial European clash approaching, Bayern’s medical staff are working intensively to get their star striker fit.

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    Kimmich’s confidence in Kane’s return

    Despite the uncertainty, there is growing optimism within the German side that Harry Kane will recover in time to feature against Real Madrid.

    The most notable comment came from Bayern captain Joshua Kimmich, who clearly emphasised Kane’s importance.

    “I think Kane will play even if he has to be in a wheelchair,” Kimmich said in comments published by Madrid Universal.

    He added: “I reckon Harry Kane will be able to play. He’ll crawl onto the pitch if he has to.”

    For his part, Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany provided another update, in which he expressed cautious optimism, whilst acknowledging that the situation regarding Kane’s return is not ideal.

    Kompany said, “If Kane is fit, he will pose a major problem for Real Madrid.”

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