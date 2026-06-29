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Muhammad Zaki

‘Roll on pre-season’ - Kai Rooney raring to go at Man Utd after overcoming injury & jetting off for some summer sunshine

K. Rooney
Manchester United
W. Rooney
Premier League

Manchester United starlet Kai Rooney has sent a clear message to his followers as he prepares to return to action following a frustrating period on the sidelines. The teenage sensation took to Instagram to share vibrant holiday snaps, proving he has been working tirelessly on his fitness while recharging his batteries.

  • Sun-kissed and ready for Carrington

    The Manchester United starlet recently updated his Instagram account, giving his growing fanbase an exclusive look into his lifestyle away from the pitch. Standing as a prominent figure among the next generation of footballing talent, the 16-year-old used the social platform to show he is successfully balancing physical preparation with vital summer rest.

    Accompanying the sun-kissed pictures was a short, sharp caption that perfectly encapsulated his elite athlete mindset: "roll on pre-season". This simple phrase highlights a mature individual who is not content with just relaxing, but is instead constantly looking forward to his next challenge on the turf, proving his focus remains locked on achieving greatness with the Red Devils.


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  • Kai Rooney Man Utd Old TraffordGetty

    Banishing the injury blues

    Rooney is coming off the back of a frustrating period after being ruled out for the remainder of last season back in March. Prior to the injury, he had reached a significant milestone and built up impressive momentum by helping the United Under-16s clinch silverware.

    Taking to social media at the time of the blow, the heartbroken youngster wrote: "Disappointed to be out for the rest of the season. Back stronger next pre-season." He has stayed true to that promise during his time away from the pitch, ensuring that his rehabilitation was handled with the same professionalism expected of a first-team star at Old Trafford.


  • Remarkable physical transformation

    While most teenagers might have spent their time off purely relaxing, the forward has been busy putting in the hard yards. Rooney has stunned fans with a remarkable physical transformation as he hit the gym during his injury rehabilitation, showcasing a much more powerful frame that will be vital for the U-18 football.

    This dedication to his physical development is exactly why he is held in such high regard within the academy ranks. His determination to return in peak condition radiates through his online presence, giving the Old Trafford faithful a glimpse of a future talent who is willing to do whatever it takes to succeed in the famous red shirt once the competitive action resumes.


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  • Kai Rooney Wayne Rooney Man Utd 2026Instagram (@kairooney.10) / Getty Images

    Making a name at Old Trafford

    Despite the inevitable comparisons to his father, Wayne, Kai is determined to carve out his own legacy at the club. Speaking previously about his ambitions, he said: "I'm trying to make a name for myself, not try and be my dad because I'm my own person. I want to see how my career goes, obviously try to do the best I can and try to reach the biggest stages. I'm just focusing on me and to try to not let any pressure get to me and just keep working on me day by day, month by month."

    With Manchester United aiming for youth silverware this term, a fully fit and firing Rooney will be a massive asset for the frontline. As his holiday concludes and the injury concerns fade into the distance, all eyes will be on Carrington to see how the clinical finisher handles his most important season in the academy to date.


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