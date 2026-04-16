Juventus set out ambitious transfer 'dream' to sign Alisson, Bernardo Silva & Marseille star

Comolli has publicly stated that the foundation for success is already in place, but the next phase requires a specific profile of player to handle the pressure of Turin. The CEO emphasised that the recruitment drive will focus on individuals who possess the right mental fortitude to lead on the pitch.

Outlining the club’s mindset ahead of the summer window, Comolli explained: "An ambitious market. The foundation is there, otherwise Spalletti wouldn't have brought us back into Champions League contention. Many players are attracted to Juve and would join without even knowing which European competition we will play in next year. We need personality and character - not necessarily players who have won everything."