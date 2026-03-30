Juventus: Ottolini is keeping tabs on Manchester United’s Manuel Ugarte; Galatasaray are interested in Koopmeiners

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Juventus sporting director Marco Ottolini will be watching Ugarte during Tuesday evening’s Algeria v Uruguay friendly at the Stadium in Turin and will be taking notes with a view to the midfield overhaul agreed with Spalletti.





Juve have fancied him since his days playing in Portugal: in recent years, the Bianconeri have tried several times to sign him on loan, first from PSG and then from Manchester United.

While waiting to see how the Champions League campaign pans out, he could be an option should Dutch midfielder Teun Koopmeiners leave, as he is being targeted by Galatasaray in Turkey.







