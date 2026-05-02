Juventus piece together Mason Greenwood transfer ‘plan’ as Marseille brace for summer interest in ex-Man Utd forward

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Bianconeri are piecing together a strategy that could see the 24-year-old swap Ligue 1 for Serie A in the upcoming summer transfer window.

This is not the first time the Old Lady has looked at Greenwood - he has been linked with the club on several occasions over the last two seasons. After a prolific spell in France, his name is surfacing in Turin once more as Juventus officials look to bolster their attacking options for the new campaign.