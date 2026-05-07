AFP
Why Juventus are ‘frosty’ on Robert Lewandowski transfer as striker prepares to leave Barcelona as a free agent
Financial demands stall Turin move
The prospect of Lewandowski arriving in Serie A this summer has hit a significant snag at the Allianz Stadium. While Pini Zahavi, the striker’s agent, recently stepped up efforts to find a new home for his client by traveling to Italy for meetings with top clubs, the reception from Juventus was reportedly far from warm. Journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has indicated that the Bianconeri have cooled regarding the transfer, largely due to the financial package required to sign him.
The 37-year-old current contract at the Spotify Camp Nou is officially set to expire on June 30, meaning he could hit the market as a free agent if an extension is not triggered. However, his age, coupled with massive wage expectations, has caused Juve directors to pause. The club are reportedly prioritising long-term financial sustainability over big-money contracts for players in the twilight of their careers, especially given the costs associated with world-class veterans.
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Lewandowski teases his next move?
While Juve may be backing away, Lewandowski himself has remained coy about exactly where he will be playing next season. During a charity stream for the Cancer Fighters Foundation, the Polish icon was asked directly about the interest from Italy’s biggest clubs. Rather than dismissing the rumours, he provided a cryptic hint for fans by stating: “You know what… We will talk soon.”
This enigmatic response has kept AC Milan on high alert, as they remain the most viable alternative to Juventus for the striker if he decides to leave Spain. Despite his advancing years, Lewandowski’s productivity remains elite with 18 goals in 42 appearances for Barcelona this term.
The Vlahovic factor at Juventus
Juventus’ cooling interest in Lewandowski may also be tied to their ongoing internal striker dilemma. The club is currently locked in a tense standoff regarding the future of Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic, as negotiations for a short-term renewal continue to stall. If Juve cannot solve the financial impasse with their current star, adding an even older, high-earning striker like Lewandowski becomes a difficult sell to the board.
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Management ruled out for the future
As Lewandowski considers his final years on the pitch, he has been clear about not following his former peers into the dugout. The Barcelona forward recently reflected on his plans for when he eventually hangs up his boots, suggesting that he has no interest in the stress of coaching after decades spent dealing with the pressures of elite competition. Explaining his decision, he admitted that “being a coach is very hard.”
With a move to management off the table, the veteran is determined to make current his final chapters as a player count. Whether that journey continues in Barcelona, where he is currently on track to win another La Liga title, or takes him to the San Siro with AC Milan, remains to be seen. What is becoming increasingly clear, however, is that a move to Turin is looking less likely by the day as Juventus search for younger, more cost-effective solutions.