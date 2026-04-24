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Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski reacts to AC Milan & Juventus free transfer talk - with USMNT stars Christian Pulisic & Weston McKennie among those watching on
Future uncertainty for Polish icon
Lewandowski faces a career-defining crossroads as his current agreement with Barcelona enters its final weeks. Despite the veteran striker contributing 17 goals across all competitions this season, including 12 in La Liga, the Catalan club has yet to secure his future beyond June 30. Juventus have emerged as the primary suitors with a net annual salary offer of €6 million, while AC Milan remain attentive despite growing frustration over the player's silence.
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Enigmatic response to Serie A talk
The 37-year-old addressed the speculation during a charity stream for the Cancer Fighters Foundation hosted by Polish creator Latwogang. The broadcast drew significant attention, with AC Milan’s Pulisic and Juventus’s McKennie among those that will be have been eager to discover the Pole's reaction to the Serie A links. When asked directly whether his preference lay with a move to Juventus or Milan, Lewandowski teased a looming announcement: “You know what… We will talk soon.”
No move into management
While his next club remains a mystery, Lewandowski has ruled out a transition into management once his playing days eventually conclude. The prolific forward admitted that the immense pressure of coaching does not appeal to him after decades spent at the pinnacle of the sport. Reflecting on his future beyond the pitch and why he intends to focus on other aspects of life rather than becoming a manager, Lewandowski added: “Being a coach is very hard.”
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Title race precedes final decision
Lewandowski’s immediate focus remains on securing the La Liga title, with Barcelona currently holding a commanding nine-point lead over Real Madrid with just six games remaining. His 12 league goals have been pivotal, and a domestic trophy would provide a fitting end should he choose to depart for Italy as a free agent. A final decision is expected once the Spanish campaign concludes, with Turin or Milan potential destinations for the legendary striker.