Dickie-taka terror! Juventus face 'kamikaze' NEC ambush as under-fire Spalletti fights for survival

Struggling Juventus are bracing themselves for a stern Europa League test as they welcome Dutch side NEC to the Allianz Stadium. According to Italian media, the visitors bring a unique tactical identity instilled by manager Dick Schreuder, affectionately dubbed 'Dickie-taka'. Known for an attacking, aggressive, and high-pressing style, NEC has turned heads in the Netherlands by playing with relentless intensity and an obsessive hunt for the ball.

However, it is a high-risk approach that goalkeeper Crettaz once described as 'kamikaze', potentially leaving defensive gaps that the hosts can exploit.