Skyreports that Real Madrid have provisionally agreed a new long-term contract with Vinicius after extensive talks. Final details are yet to be confirmed.
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Just the final details to be confirmed: the future of Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior has reportedly been settled
Vinicius’s current contract expires in 2027. Over a year ago, the forward publicly stated that he would soon sign a new deal with the top Spanish club. Since that has not happened, speculation that the Brazilian might leave Madrid has persisted.
Reports suggested Real considered his wage demands too high, so negotiations were occasionally put on hold. That pause prompted fresh speculation, with financially powerful Saudi Pro League clubs repeatedly linked to the forward thanks to their astronomical salary offers.
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Kylian Mbappé remains Real Madrid's highest earner
Vinicius’s fraught relationship with then-Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso only fuelled the tension. When he was substituted during last October’s Clásico against FC Barcelona, the 25-year-old vented his frustration and even hinted at leaving the club.
Alonso was sacked in January, and Vinicius reportedly feels far more valued under successor Álvaro Arbeloa. In recent weeks the forward has shown growing willingness to sign a new deal.
To facilitate the deal, Vinicius has reportedly agreed to personal concessions. According to Sky, Kylian Mbappé will stay as Real’s highest-paid player, with Vinicius remaining below the Frenchman even after signing his improved deal—contrary to earlier reports that the Brazilian wanted to become the club’s top earner.
Real Madrid: Who will coach Vinicius and the first-team squad next season?
It remains to be seen who will take charge of Vinicius and the rest of the squad next season. After last week’s Champions League quarter-final exit against Bayern Munich, The Athletic reported that Arbeloa is likely to step down at the end of the campaign. Real’s campaign is on course to finish trophy-less: they exited the Copa del Rey round of 16 and, with six LaLiga rounds left, trail leaders Barcelona by nine points.
France boss Didier Deschamps, expected to step down after this summer’s World Cup, has been linked to the post, while Sport Bild reports that Real are also weighing up Stuttgart coach Sebastian Hoeneß. Hoeneß himself has been cautious when questioned about the rumour.
Vinicius joined Madrid from Flamengo in 2018. Since arriving from Flamengo in 2018, he has made 370 competitive appearances for Los Blancos, scoring 124 goals, and has already won two Champions Leagues (2022, 2024) and three LaLiga titles (2020, 2022, 2024).
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Vinicius at Real Madrid: His statistics this season
Games
48 goals
Goals
18 assists
Assists: 14
14