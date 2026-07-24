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'If you misbehave, I'm gone!' - Jurgen Klopp lays down the law with German media and DFB as new coach explains why he'd walk away from national team job
Klopp sets the tone
Klopp made an immediate impression during his official unveiling as Germany's new head coach, replacing Julian Nagelsmann. The former Liverpool manager spoke of his pride at taking on one of football's biggest jobs. However, Klopp also made it clear that his appointment comes with expectations beyond results. He outlined the standards he wants from both the media and the DFB as he begins a new era.
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Clear warning delivered
Klopp's strongest message was reserved for those covering and overseeing the national team. He insisted he would have no interest in staying if confidence in him disappeared.
"It's a huge honor and I'm very well paid for it, but the day you say you don't want me anymore, I'm gone - without severance pay. If the DFB says, 'we're not continuing like this,' I'm gone. But if you misbehave and don't leave my family in peace, I'm also gone, to make that clear," Klopp said, as quoted by Sport.
Respect above everything
Klopp admitted he accepted the role despite seeing how challenging life had sometimes been for predecessor Nagelsmann. In return, he asked only for honest criticism centred on football. He said: "That's the only thing I ask: Criticise me if something works or doesn't.
"You don't need to praise me too much if something works - that should go without saying. If something doesn't work, I'm happy to work on it. You just have to believe me that it's all about the job. Jurgen Klopp doesn't have a career after the national team. Ideally, this is the pinnacle of my professional life."
He added: "And I can't say I've missed it. But I did expose myself to the situation and was surprised - not annoyed, not yet - by how much came out so quickly. On the path we need to agree on, it would be helpful if we prioritized 'accurate' over 'quick' reporting."
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A new chapter begins
Despite his firm message, Klopp stressed that he wants to build a constructive relationship with the media. He believes everyone who cares about German football has a part to play in helping the national team move forward.
Klopp has ended his contract with Red Bull and signed with the DFB until the summer of 2030. His focus now turns to leading Germany into a new era, with clear expectations already established from day one.
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